PAK vs BAN: First-ever Test win over Pakistan was a special one - Shanto

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam, second, and Zakir Hasan, center, shake hand with Pakistani players after winning first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP | PTI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto on Sunday described his team's first-ever Test win over Pakistan as a "special one" in the given circumstances the country is going through. "It was a very important win for us because last month we had a difficult situation in Bangladesh. There are still some problems there but in Bangladesh we support each other and I am happy this win gives them a little bit of a smile on their faces," he said at the post-match conference after the 10-wicket win. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are happy with our performance and we just want to give more joy to our people in the second match as well. It was a special victory for us especially given how we adjusted to the hot conditions and pitch here," Shanto added.

Shanto said they were confident of winning the match coming into the final day as the pitch was becoming difficult and his team had some experienced spinners and good seamers.



"I think Shakib and Miraz bowled very well today given the conditions and we knew that with a 90-run advantage Pakistan would be under pressure on the final day," he said.

Shanto said the key to the win was the strong batting display in the first innings.

"Mushfiq bhai played an outstanding innings but overall I think everyone contributed and it was a big team effort. I am happy that all the hard work we put into preparing for this series we have now ticked all the boxes in this match," he said.

The Bangladesh team reached Pakistan a few days earlier for the series because of the uncertain situation back home.

Asked by a journalist about what senior pro Shakib was going through in the team because of his problems back home, Shanto said what the all-rounder was facing were his personal issues but as a senior team member he is always contributing.