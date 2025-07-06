Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Team India's biggest win margin in Test cricket: All-time record list

Team India's biggest win margin in Test cricket: All-time record list

This potential win is not just about the numbers but also about exorcising the ghosts of Edgbaston, a venue where India had never won a Test match in 58 years of trying.

Team India

Team India

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the second Test between India and England is into its final day at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the stage is set for a potential record-breaking victory for Team India. After a dominant performance over four days, Shubman Gill’s side has placed itself in a commanding position by setting England a mammoth target of 608 runs, the highest India has ever set on English soil.
 
England began Day 5 at 72 for 3, still trailing by 536 runs and needing a miracle to salvage the match. For India, the target is more than just a win, it’s the opportunity to rewrite history. If the hosts are dismissed for under 172 runs, India will secure their largest-ever victory in Test cricket by runs. 
 
 
Currently, India’s biggest Test win margin stands at 434 runs, recorded against England in Rajkot in 2024. The performance then was an all-round masterclass, but what’s unfolding in Birmingham could go a step further. Notably, India’s record win margin away from home is 318 runs, achieved in North Sound, Antigua, against the West Indies in 2019. A win in Birmingham by a bigger margin would not only rewrite the team’s all-time record but also become their greatest overseas Test victory.
 
India’s journey in Test cricket has been one of gradual domination, especially over the past decade. With young leaders like Shubman Gill taking charge and the team delivering consistent performances both home and away, such milestones are becoming increasingly frequent.
 
This potential win is not just about the numbers but also about exorcising the ghosts of Edgbaston, a venue where India had never won a Test match in 58 years of trying. A comprehensive victory here would be historic in more ways than one. 
India’s Biggest Test Wins by Runs
Rank Victory Margin Opponent Venue Year
1 434 runs England Rajkot 2024
2 372 runs New Zealand Mumbai 2021
3 337 runs South Africa Delhi 2015
4 321 runs New Zealand Indore 2016
5 320 runs Australia Mohali 2013
6 318 runs West Indies North Sound 2019
7 317 runs England Chennai 2021
8 304 runs Sri Lanka Galle 2017
  India's biggest win margin by innings in Test cricket 
India’s biggest Test win margin by innings
Winner Margin Opposition Ground Match Date
India inns & 272 runs v West Indies Rajkot 04/10/18
India inns & 262 runs v Afghanistan Bengaluru 14/06/18
India inns & 239 runs v Bangladesh Mirpur 25/05/07
India inns & 239 runs v Sri Lanka Nagpur 24/11/17
India inns & 222 runs v Sri Lanka Mohali 04/03/22
India inns & 219 runs v Australia Eden Gardens 18/03/98
India inns & 202 runs v South Africa Ranchi 19/10/19
India inns & 198 runs v New Zealand Nagpur 20/11/10
India inns & 171 runs v Sri Lanka Pallekele 12/08/17
India inns & 144 runs v Sri Lanka Kanpur 24/11/09
India inns & 141 runs v West Indies Roseau 12/07/23
India inns & 140 runs v Bangladesh Dhaka 10/12/04
India inns & 137 runs v South Africa Pune 10/10/19
India inns & 135 runs v Australia Hyderabad 02/03/13
India inns & 132 runs v Australia Nagpur 09/02/23
 

More From This Section

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

OCA announces the inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 cricket league

Prasidh Krishna during India tour of England 2025

Why is Prasidh Krishna part of the India squad for England Test tour 2025?

ENG vs IND 2nd Test weather update

England vs India 2nd Test Day 5: Hourly weather forecast and pitch report

ENG vs IND 2nd Test broadcasting details

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 free live streaming: When, where to watch on TV?

England cricket team

Bazball warning: Here's how 608-run target can be chased by England today

Topics : Test Cricket India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon