Team India's biggest win margin in Test cricket: All-time record list

As the second Test between India and England is into its final day at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the stage is set for a potential record-breaking victory for Team India. After a dominant performance over four days, Shubman Gill’s side has placed itself in a commanding position by setting England a mammoth target of 608 runs, the highest India has ever set on English soil.
England began Day 5 at 72 for 3, still trailing by 536 runs and needing a miracle to salvage the match. For India, the target is more than just a win, it’s the opportunity to rewrite history. If the hosts are dismissed for under 172 runs, India will secure their largest-ever victory in Test cricket by runs.
Currently, India’s biggest Test win margin stands at 434 runs, recorded against England in Rajkot in 2024. The performance then was an all-round masterclass, but what’s unfolding in Birmingham could go a step further. Notably, India’s record win margin away from home is 318 runs, achieved in North Sound, Antigua, against the West Indies in 2019. A win in Birmingham by a bigger margin would not only rewrite the team’s all-time record but also become their greatest overseas Test victory.
India’s journey in Test cricket has been one of gradual domination, especially over the past decade. With young leaders like Shubman Gill taking charge and the team delivering consistent performances both home and away, such milestones are becoming increasingly frequent.
This potential win is not just about the numbers but also about exorcising the ghosts of Edgbaston, a venue where India had never won a Test match in 58 years of trying. A comprehensive victory here would be historic in more ways than one.
India's biggest win margin by innings in Test cricket
|India’s Biggest Test Wins by Runs
|Rank
|Victory Margin
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|434 runs
|England
|Rajkot
|2024
|2
|372 runs
|New Zealand
|Mumbai
|2021
|3
|337 runs
|South Africa
|Delhi
|2015
|4
|321 runs
|New Zealand
|Indore
|2016
|5
|320 runs
|Australia
|Mohali
|2013
|6
|318 runs
|West Indies
|North Sound
|2019
|7
|317 runs
|England
|Chennai
|2021
|8
|304 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2017
|India’s biggest Test win margin by innings
|Winner
|Margin
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|inns & 272 runs
|v West Indies
|Rajkot
|04/10/18
|India
|inns & 262 runs
|v Afghanistan
|Bengaluru
|14/06/18
|India
|inns & 239 runs
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|25/05/07
|India
|inns & 239 runs
|v Sri Lanka
|Nagpur
|24/11/17
|India
|inns & 222 runs
|v Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|04/03/22
|India
|inns & 219 runs
|v Australia
|Eden Gardens
|18/03/98
|India
|inns & 202 runs
|v South Africa
|Ranchi
|19/10/19
|India
|inns & 198 runs
|v New Zealand
|Nagpur
|20/11/10
|India
|inns & 171 runs
|v Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|12/08/17
|India
|inns & 144 runs
|v Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|24/11/09
|India
|inns & 141 runs
|v West Indies
|Roseau
|12/07/23
|India
|inns & 140 runs
|v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|10/12/04
|India
|inns & 137 runs
|v South Africa
|Pune
|10/10/19
|India
|inns & 135 runs
|v Australia
|Hyderabad
|02/03/13
|India
|inns & 132 runs
|v Australia
|Nagpur
|09/02/23