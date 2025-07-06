ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 free live streaming: When, where to watch on TV?

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England has reached its conclusion point. On the final day of the Test today at Edgbaston, England need 536 runs to win the match while India need 7 wickets. While to normal eyes this may look like a dead game in India’s favour, all three results are still possible in the match, given how England have played in recent years and how the wicket has behaved over the past four days. We can expect some high-scoring action and, if England put the less-experienced Indian bowling line-up under pressure, they might just walk away with the win. But at the same time, going at that speed in the chase might result in them losing wickets in quick succession. With plenty of runs and time on their hands, India will fancy their chances of a win.
However, despite the best plans of both teams, the match can still end in a draw under two circumstances. First, the weather in Birmingham for Sunday is expected to be filled with heavy showers of rain, which might end up washing away the day’s play partially if not fully, potentially resulting in a draw. Or England can simply decide to park the bus and play out the rest of the day without taking risks to keep their 1-0 lead in the series alive.
But whatever happens, fans can expect a great day of cricket action lined up for them. So how can they watch all the action on Day 5 of the second Test live from around the globe? Take a look.
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 broadcast details
|ENG vs IND 2nd Test broadcasting details
|Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
|JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD)
|Sky Go, Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand)
|DSTV app
|USA & Canada
|Willow.tv
|Willow.tv
