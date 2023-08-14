WI vs IND: I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10 - Pandya

Indian captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his lack of rhythm and slow approach became a turning point as his team lost momentum during the back-10 overs during the fifth T20 International against West Indies in Lauderhill on Sunday.

The Indian team under Pandya lost its first bilateral series in the shortest format 2-3 against the West Indies but the skipper harped on the positives, like emergence of youngsters like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," Pandya was forthright in his admission having scored 14 off 18 balls.







Tilak Varma can't do no wrong as he picks up the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran #SabJawaabMilenge #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/5lFHAP4lml Whatever he touches turns to goldTilak Varma can't do no wrong as he picks up the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran #WIvIND

Also Read WI vs IND T20Is: Hardik Pandya reveals why India playing 7 batters, not 8 IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1 India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India IND vs IRE: Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell Prithvi Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to yet another victory WI vs IND 5th T20: Hard-hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes future success WI vs IND 5th T20 Highlights: King, Pooran lead Windies to series win Red card in cricket! CPL introduces news rules to contain slow over-rate

"In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important."



Pandya knows that India will play World T20 in this part of the world but doesn't want to look too far ahead.







.

.#INDvWI #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/lHj2sAbLsn Catch the extended highlights from the 5th T20I T20I only on FanCode https://t.co/6EDO1Ijfiw

Pandya praised Varma and Jaiswal for their lion-hearted effort.

"They've got heart. That is something that's very important in international cricket. Every youngster coming through has belief. That's something I see very often now. Kudos to them, they came out and took responsibility. I can't be happier as a captain," he concluded.