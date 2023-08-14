Confirmation

WI vs IND: I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10 - Pandya

The Indian team under Pandya lost its first bilateral series in the shortest format 2-3 against the West Indies but the skipper harped on the positives

India cricket team, Hardik Pandya

On a slow track, Pandya defended his decision to bat first.

Press Trust of India Lauderhill
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Indian captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his lack of rhythm and slow approach became a turning point as his team lost momentum during the back-10 overs during the fifth T20 International against West Indies in Lauderhill on Sunday.
The Indian team under Pandya lost its first bilateral series in the shortest format 2-3 against the West Indies but the skipper harped on the positives, like emergence of youngsters like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," Pandya was forthright in his admission having scored 14 off 18 balls.
 

"In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important."

Pandya knows that India will play World T20 in this part of the world but doesn't want to look too far ahead.

 
Pandya praised Varma and Jaiswal for their lion-hearted effort.
"They've got heart. That is something that's very important in international cricket. Every youngster coming through has belief. That's something I see very often now. Kudos to them, they came out and took responsibility. I can't be happier as a captain," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs West Indies India cricket team Hardik Pandya

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

