Who is Vrinda Dinesh? Uncapped batter triggers bidding war in WPL auction

Vrinda Dinesh was crucial to Karnataka's run to the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final earlier in the year, as she amassed 477 runs at an inclusive average of 47.70 in 11 innings.

Vrinda Dinesh

Vrinda Dinesh. Photo: Instagram

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh triggered a bidding war in WPL 2024 auction as three franchisees went head to head to grab the services of uncapped batter. With a base price of Rs 10 lakh, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants first triggered the bidding war. But once the bid price soared past Rs 80 lakh, RCB held themselves back and here came UP Warriorz, who finally bought the 22-year-old batter for Rs 1.3 crore.

 

Who is Vrinda Dinesh?

When it comes to consistency in the women's circuit, Vrinda Dinesh is a batter who is very difficult to ignore.

She is a local talent who has reached new heights in the Karnataka league for the past two years. Vrinda was originally not selected for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, but she entered the competition for the first time in the grand finale after being substituted for S Yashasri.

With 36 off 29 balls on an extremely slow surface, Vrinda immediately caught people's attention. She was crucial to Karnataka's run to the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final earlier in the year, as she amassed 477 runs at an inclusive average of 47.70 in 11 innings.
 
First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

