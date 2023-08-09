WI vs IND T20Is: Hardik Pandya reveals why India playing 7 batters, not 8

India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday made it clear that his team will continue to play with seven batters as he doesn't want to compromise on the bowling front.

India's long tail was questioned after the loss in the first two games of the five-match series against West Indies.

Speaking after India's seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.



"As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," said Hardik.

Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.

