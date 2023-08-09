Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.05%)
65810.86 -35.64
Nifty (-0.13%)
19570.85 -26.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
5336.75 + 18.25
Nifty Midcap (0.23%)
37912.50 + 88.35
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44964.45 + 126.95
Heatmap

WI vs IND T20Is: Hardik Pandya reveals why India playing 7 batters, not 8

Speaking after India's seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav

Press Trust of India Providence
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday made it clear that his team will continue to play with seven batters as he doesn't want to compromise on the bowling front.
India's long tail was questioned after the loss in the first two games of the five-match series against West Indies.
Speaking after India's seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.
 

Also Read

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal makes debut, gets cap from Surya

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

Uthappa not happy with BCCI's cooling off period for retired cricketers

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wants more Tests for Indian women's cricket team

Manoj Tiwary reverses retirement to give 'one more try' to win Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat or Shardul Thakur: Who will be the extra pacer at World Cup?

Who is Tanveer Sangha? Indian-origin leggie in Aussie provisional WC squad

"As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," said Hardik.
Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs West Indies India cricket team Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence MotionStock to Watch TodayAmazon Great Freedom Festival SaleWI vs IND T20 Playing 11Coal India Q1 ResultsGold Silver PriceAdani Ports Q1 ResultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's officeASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals todayIndia's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon