WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day

cricket has come a long way for the women, and the Women's Premier League, in just its two seasons so far has played a crucial role in improving that narrative, says DC captain Meg Lanning

WPL 2024: Delhi vs UP

Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning come together in support of young girls on International women's day. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the build-up to their must-win game, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy along with Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning celebrated the international women's day on Friday. The two captains joined hands to showcase women's empowerment and stressed on the importance of self-belief through a campaign #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIVE. 

Both captains held up a banner with message #SHEBELIEVESWEBELIVE at the coin toss to showcase the message of women's empowerment. 
Healy reiterated that UP Warriorz believe in every women's right to chase her dreams in sport and in life.

"Cricket is the perfect platform to celebrate the spirit of rising above all obstacles to claim victory, because we believe that women - in all walks of life - have to reinvent themselves every day," Healy added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain said that cricket has come a long way for the women, and the Women's Premier League, in just its two seasons so far has played a crucial role in improving that narrative.

"For any young girl watching this exciting tournament on TV or in a stadium, gives them the hope that they too can be on stage like this one day, and make their dreams come true," Lanning added.

Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

