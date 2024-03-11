Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs scenario: A win today will keep UP Warriorz in contention for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants are all but out of the playoffs' race.

Women's Premier League match on March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Women's Premier League match on March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz will be again in must win situation, when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With a win in their previous match, UP kept themselves in the race for WPL 2024 playoffs and a win today will keep them in the contention. However, their chances also hinges on the result of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants can also qualify if they win the remaining two matches with big margin and hope RCB and UP lose both their matches.

Women's Premier League points table 2024
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Women’s Premier League 2024 points table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.918
Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.343
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.027
UP Warriorz 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.365
Gujarat GiantsGujarat Giants 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.111


Women's Premier League 2024: UP vs GG Playing 11

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables:  Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath/Chamari Athapaththu/Danni Wyatt, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Poonam Khenmar, Sophie Eccelstone, Gouhar Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Shabnam Shakil/Mannat Kashyap

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 3
Gujarat Giants Won - 0
UP Warriorz Won - 3

Squads

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Lea Tahuhu

Also Read

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

WPL 2024 GG vs DC Highlights: Lanning, Radha star in big win for Capitals

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

WPL 2024 UP vs GG Highlights: Harris, Ecclestone shine in Warriorz victory

WPL 2024 full schedule, match timings, format, squads, live streaming

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia needs 202 runs and New Zealand 6 wickets

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

I do worry it's a backroom team made up of cheerleaders: Vaughan on England

IND vs ENG: Indian coach Dravid imparts crucial message to young guns


Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 11.

What is the venue of the UP vs Gujarat WPL match 2024?

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host UP vs Gujarat match. 

At what time will the live toss between UP vs GG WPL match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UP vs GG WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Warriorz game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs GG Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.
Topics : Women's Premier League T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon