WPL 2024: UP Warriorz' Ecclestone, Kiran fined for Code of Conduct breach

The duo was fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL's code of conduct during the match on Friday

WPL 2024: Delhi vs UP

Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning come together in support of young girls on International women's day. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team's match against Delhi Capitals here.
The duo was fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL's code of conduct during the match on Friday.
"Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," a WPL statement read.
"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.
The Warrioz eked out a thrilling one run win over the Delhi Capitals on the back of a sensational all-round display by Deepti Sharma.
Deepti scored a half century before becoming the first Indian and only the second player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the league.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Women's Premier League Women cricket India T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

