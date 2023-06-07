close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WTC Final: Have India made a mistake by not playing Ravichandran Ashwin?

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only bowler to have picked up more than 200 wickets of left-handed batters alone. Australia are playing with five left-handers in this game

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin. Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At the toss when Nasser Hussain asked about the playing 11 from Rohit Sharna, the Indian captain, who had won the toss and decided to field first, said that they are going in with only one spinner. On being asked who is that one spinner, he said, ‘Ravindra Jadeja’. It meant that Ravichandran Ashwin, the bowler who has picked the most wickets in this Worth Test Championship (WTC) cycle for the Indian team was out of the playing 11 in the final match. 
On why Ashwin missed out, Rohit said, “It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that are needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision.” 

But was this needed for the management has made a huge mistake by not playing Ashwin? There are several reasons to support this argument. 
Australia have four left-handers as main batters

The Australian team is playing with five left-handed batters, out of which four of them are playing only as batters. Ashwin would have been more effective than any other bowler with his off-spinners against the likes of David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Alex Carey. The 34-year-old Indian is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to have dismissed left-handers 200 times. 
Ashwin is the best bowler in the Indian squad

Also Read

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

WTC Final Live, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia dominate, reach 170/3 at Tea

WTC Final preview: India ahead as Aussie miss Hazlewood in ultimate clash

WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes

WTC 2023: Australia avoid hurdles, ride smoothly on its road to final

WTC Final Live, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia dominate, reach 170/3 at Tea

Disney Star onboards 28 sponsors for India vs Australia WTC final

WTC Final preview: India ahead as Aussie miss Hazlewood in ultimate clash

India face tough Australia challenge as it aims to end ICC title drought

Wasim Akram compared Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, praised Indian opener


In the WTC cycle of 2021-23, Ashwin is the best Indian bowler with 61 wickets in 26 innings at an average of less than 20. His average is the best among the players with more than 50 wickets in this cycle. Thus, by no stretch of the imagination should a team not play its best bowler in the final of a tournament where they have reached because of him. 
Ashwin was the best bowler in the WTC Final 2021

In the last final of the WTC, Ashwin was India’s best bowler with six wickets to his name. In the second innings, he was the only bowler to take wickets for India. And the two wickets he took, were all of left-handed batters. The logic that Ashwin is not good in SENA countries and thereby India are better off playing with only Jadeja who can also bat a bit, is flawed. 
The Oval supports spin more than any other ground 

The Oval is by far the best place for spinners to bowl in England. In the 10 matches that have ended in a result in the last decade, spinners have taken 89 out of 330 wickets. 
This is almost 27 per cent of the total. In the fourth innings, the percentage increases to 37.5 with spinners taking 36 out of 96 wickets to fall. With the weather conditions forecast to be sunny throughout and the third and fourth innings having great relevance in the game, it is only a waste to not play your best spinner. 

The replacements haven’t worked 
Umesh Yadav seems to be the pacer preferred over Ashiwn. And so far he has not been able to come good in the first two sessions of the first day. So far, he has bowled six overs, going for 27 runs and never looked like picking a wicket. Shardul Thakur would have been the obvious choice to play alongside Ashwin given that he is a very good batter as well.

Ashwin is handy with the bat too
By playing Umesh instead of Ashwin, India are also losing out in batting. He has scored 232 runs at a decent average of 25.78 and the highest score of 46* in the 12 innings that he has batted in England. Against Australia and in Australia, his batting average is 24 with two fifties to his name.
Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC World Test Championship R Ashwin India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gehlot inaugurates Kaliteer lift, Silavat Anicut projects in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Map in India's new Parliament a cultural one, not political: PM Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
4 min read

Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda, emphasises on unity of regional parties

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah arrives at the office of Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI P
6 min read

Most Popular

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

Dividend
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

bsnl
2 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon