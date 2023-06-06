Wasim Akram compared Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, praised Indian opener



Akram, who himself ranked among the top international bowlers of all time, praised Shubman and called him the future superstar. Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram praised the Indian opener Shubman Gill after his incredible IPL season, where he scored 890 runs in 17 innings, and compared him with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.



In a discussion with Sportskeeda, Wasim shared his thoughts about the Indian opener and said, "If I was bowling to [Sanath] Jayasuriya and [Romesh] Kaluwitharana, I know I have a chance of getting them out because they try to go after every ball. Players like Sachin and Gill play proper cricketing shots." While comparing Shubman Gill with Tendulkar, the former Pakistan pacer said bowling to Shuman in T20 is like bowling Sachin Tendulkar in initial overs in ODIs, when fields are restricted.



Wasim also looks surprised over KKR's decision of releasing him, he told sportskeeda that “His basics are right. I don’t know how the previous franchise released him, not realising his potential and not realising he can be the future captain, not just in franchise cricket; maybe eventually for India too," he said." He also complimented Gill's adaptability to different formats and says Gill is a special talent and can score in all three formats with the same consistency. He called Gill the future Superstar.

