close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

The Final for the second edition of the ICC World Championship begins on June 7th, with India facing Australia. Here is everything you need to know

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tim Paine, Ajinkya Rahane, India vs Australia

Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine Photo: @cricketcomau

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals will be played between India and Australia from June 7 to 11 at the Oval in London, England. This is the second edition of the championship which began in 2019.
Australia and India qualified as the top two teams in the league standings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship. The standings were determined by win percentage, as a number of series were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India had made it to the finals in the first World Test Championship in 2021, however, lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. This will be Australia's first time in the finals.
Winners of the WTC final will receive prize money of $1.6 million, while the losing team will take home $800,000.

Where to watch ICC WTC Final 2023
The ICC WTC Final match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and the official ICC website.

Also Read

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

WTC 2023: Australia avoid hurdles, ride smoothly on its road to final

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

WTC 2023: Australia avoid hurdles, ride smoothly on its road to final

CSK captain M S Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital; find out why

WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles

What is Duckworth-Lewis-Stern or DLS Method in cricket? Explained

WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final


The WTC Final match will begin at 3 pm (IST) every match day from June 7 to June 11.
It will be broadcast across Star Network in English and Hindi.

Background on ICC WTC
The ICC World Championship started on August 1, 2019, with the intention to be the premier championship of Test cricket. This is the second edition of the championship as there were several delays in series due to the global pandemic.

According to a report by the Telegraph in 2012, the idea was first proposed in 2009 after a discussion took place between ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The plans were approved in 2010, when the ICC planned to replace the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. However, this plan did not go through as the Champions Trophy was cancelled due to financial issues and the WTC was scheduled for 2017, but would not take place till 2019.
Who participates in WTC

The WTC comprises all current test cricket nations. The ten members include Australia, India, England, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.
Three members did not participate in the second edition. These were Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe.

Australia and India made it to the finals and will be playing for the WTC in the coming week.
India and Australia Squads

Once the names of the squad members have been finalised, any changes in the squad have to be approved by the event technical committee.
The squad for the final teams are the following:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan.

On May 8, ICC announced that Ishan Kishan would replace KL Rahul, who could not participate due a thigh injury.
Topics : ICC World Test Championship ICC India vs Australia BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the first Assembly session of the year
3 min read

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

Tim Paine, Ajinkya Rahane, India vs Australia
3 min read

Amazon Ring to pay $5.8 mn over unlawfully accessing consumer videos

Amazon
2 min read

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

Go First
2 min read

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon