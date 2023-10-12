close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Sales of televisions of size 55-inch and above have grown by 2-2.5 times compared to sales registered during the Shraddh period last year

A man watching TV

A man watching TV

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As cricket teams battle for the most prestigious trophy, the ICC World Cup, the craze of the game is going off the charts despite the traditional reluctance to make purchases during the shraddh period. With the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match around the corner, sales, deliveries, and installations of new television sets, especially with large displays, are reaching new records, a report published in The Times of India (ToI) said.

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and Panasonic have registered "unprecedented bumper sales during the shraddh period", and are having a tough time meeting the "instant installation" demands. Various companies and online TV retailers have already started their "festive sales" before the usual schedule to make the most of the ongoing cricket World Cup. These sellers are now enjoying the benefits of their decision.

Also Read: India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes

Strong demand for large-screen TVs

As the Indian squad puts in an impressive performance and emerges as one of the main contenders for the cup, the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on Saturday, October 14, is taking the excitement to new heights. Business head at LG India, Gireesan Gopi was cited as saying in the ToI report, "We expect sales on Friday and Saturday to be as high as that on a Dhanteras, especially for the large-screen ones."
 
Gopi added that the sales of televisions of size 55-inch and above have grown by 2-2.5 times compared to the sales registered during the Shraddh period last year.
 
Companies are taking special care of installation services and making sure that the TV is installed the same day it is delivered. Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer at Xiaomi India said, "People are excited and demand immediate installation since the World Cup is on. We have taken measures to ensure installation happens on the same day." The company has seen its sales grow four-fold more than in a "regular" month. He said that the high-resolution broadcast also appears to have played a key role in the rise in sales.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Cricket World Cup: ICC issues strict advisory, guidelines for sponsors

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

World Cup 2023: Bumrah's mindset ahead of IND vs PAK game; Watch full video

World Cup 2023: Glittering ceremony to kick-start IND-PAK game in Ahmedabad

World Cup: India-Pakistan cricket match sees sky-high resale ticket prices

Kohli moves up in ICC rankings for batters after 85 against Australia

Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin's record for most centuries in World Cup history

Topics : Samsung Indian television Television cricket world cup ICC Cricket Committee ICC ODI World Cup 2023 BS Web Reports LG

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon