Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

As cricket teams battle for the most prestigious trophy, the ICC World Cup , the craze of the game is going off the charts despite the traditional reluctance to make purchases during the shraddh period. With the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match around the corner, sales, deliveries, and installations of new television sets, especially with large displays, are reaching new records, a report published in The Times of India (ToI) said.

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and Panasonic have registered "unprecedented bumper sales during the shraddh period", and are having a tough time meeting the "instant installation" demands. Various companies and online TV retailers have already started their "festive sales" before the usual schedule to make the most of the ongoing cricket World Cup. These sellers are now enjoying the benefits of their decision.

Strong demand for large-screen TVs



As the Indian squad puts in an impressive performance and emerges as one of the main contenders for the cup, the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on Saturday , October 14, is taking the excitement to new heights. Business head at LG India, Gireesan Gopi was cited as saying in the ToI report, "We expect sales on Friday and Saturday to be as high as that on a Dhanteras, especially for the large-screen ones."

Gopi added that the sales of televisions of size 55-inch and above have grown by 2-2.5 times compared to the sales registered during the Shraddh period last year.



Companies are taking special care of installation services and making sure that the TV is installed the same day it is delivered. Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer at Xiaomi India said, "People are excited and demand immediate installation since the World Cup is on. We have taken measures to ensure installation happens on the same day." The company has seen its sales grow four-fold more than in a "regular" month. He said that the high-resolution broadcast also appears to have played a key role in the rise in sales.