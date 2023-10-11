Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin's record for most centuries in World Cup history

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener
From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top
Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues
Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match
Gaikwad could be great at Tests: Ponting after Jaiswal's impressive show
World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket
Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming
IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit out after record 138
World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN
World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler