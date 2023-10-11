close
Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin's record for most centuries in World Cup history

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in World Cup history by scoring a hundred against Afghanistan at New Delhi. This was his 7th World Cup century

Rohit Sharma becomes highest six-hitter in international cricket. Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma hits seventh World Cup century against Afghanistan and beats Sachin Tendulkar's record for World Cup centuries. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

