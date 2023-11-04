Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India will take on South Africa in match number 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the entire tournament after being unable to recover from his ankle injury. Prasidh Krishna has been added as his replacement to the Indian squad.

India would not look to mess with the winning combination though they could be tempted to play Prasidh given how the Kolkata wicket has supported swing and bounce in the evening. South Africa would also not change their playing 11.

While the Indian team have not lost a single game in this World Cup, the Proteas have also dropped only one game, that too against the Netherlands. In all other matches, they have been brilliant.

India vs South Africa playing 11

India Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable Playing 11

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa head-to-head

India and South Africa have come up against each other in 90 ODIs and the Proteas have had the upper hand, winning 50 of them. Three matches have had no result. In the World Cup too, South Africa have won three out of the five matches.



Total matches played: 90

India won: 37

South Africa won: 50

No result: 03

Tied- 00

IND vs SA Head to Head in ICC World Cup



Matches- 5

IND won- 2

SA WON- 3

NR- 0

IND vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Squad for World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa World Cup match take place?

India vs South Africa World Cup match will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA World Cup match?

India vs South Africa World Cup match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

When will the India vs South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and South Africa will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the India vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.