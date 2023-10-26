close
Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11: Pakistan made two changes in their Playing 11

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan vs South Africa

In Match 26 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 27). Babar Azam-led Pakistan are in huge trouble and the only way out for them is to win the game against South Africa at Chepauk. Under fire, Pakistan have always been able to perform above expectations, and in World Cups, they have had the better of South Africa more often than not. Thus they would take this match as the best suited to revive their fortunes. The Proteas on the other hand would be looking to continue their good run where they have lost only one game and that too against the Netherlands. 


Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa playing 11

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan/ Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/ Mohammed Wasim Jnr, 

South Africa Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head

Pakistan and South Africa have come up against each other in 82 ODIs. The Proteas have dominated the Pakistanis as they have a 51-30 win-loss record in their favour. In the World Cups, the two teams have collided five times and South Africa have an edge here too as they lead the battle 3-2. 

Total matches played: 82
Pakistan won: 30
South Africa won: 51
No result: 01
Tied- 00

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

PAK vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team

Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz

South Africa Squad for World Cup

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Check full scorecard of the Pakistan vs South Africa match here

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa  World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 27, 2023. 

What is the venue of the PAK vs SA World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South Africa  World Cup match will be played at the  MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Pakistan vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SA World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.

Topics : Quinton de Kock ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup Babar Azam Hotstar cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

