Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SL Playing 11 live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11: Zaman could be replaced by Shafique in Pakistan Playing 11. Sri Lanka likely to bring fit-again Maheesh Theekshana in their XI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Listen to This Article

In today's second match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka will look to register their first win against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup when the two teams lock horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Pakistan would look to take revenge on Sri Lanka for the defeat they faced in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Pakistan could change their Playing 11, given their opener, Fakhar Zaman, is out of form. Zaman could be replaced by Abdullah Shafique in Pakistan Playing 11. Sri Lanka would also make one change in their XI, bringing in fit-again Maheesh Theekshana. Check England vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE


Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable:

Kusal Perera, Patthum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage/Dilshan Madhushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable:

Fakhar Zaman/Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Overall

Total matches: 156

Pakistan Won: 92

Sri Lanka Won: 59

No result: 4


PAK vs SL head-to-head in last nine ODIs

Pakistan won: 8

Sri Lanka won: 1

PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup

Pakistan won: 7

Sri Lanka won: 0


PAK vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

Sri Lanka Squad for ODI World Cup

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan Squad for World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023: Match time, telecast and streaming details


When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

What is the venue of the PAK vs SL World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Dimuth Karunaratne BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

