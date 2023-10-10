Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here In Match 9 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will lock horns with Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla ground, in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 11). India are coming into the match with a win over Australia while Afghanistan were flattered by Bangladesh in their tournament opener. However, the major concern for India will be the unavailability of star opener Shubman Gill. In his absence, Ishan Kishan will open along with captain Rohit Sharma. Men In Blue could also bring an extra pacer in Shardul Thakur instead of R Ashwin in India Playing 11 vs Afghanistan as Kotla wicket is expected to assist the pacer. Notably, South Africa posted the ODI World Cup's highest score at the same venue.

India vs Afghanistan playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.



Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head

India have faced Afghanistan on only three occasions in 50-over cricket. India emerged victorious in two while one match ended in a tie (Asia Cup 2018).

Total matches played: 3

India won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1



Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

I ND vs AFG ODI World Cup 2022: Squads of both team

India Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Afghanistan Squad for World Cup 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

Also Read World Cup 2023 SA vs SL Highlights: Records galore, Proteas win by 102 runs PAK vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Lanka put 344/9 on board India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat Gill discharged from hospital, remains doubtful for match with Pakistan PAK vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Lanka put 344/9 on board India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes CWC 2023: Mitchell Santner bowls New Zealand to victory against Netherlands

India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs AFG World Cup match?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Chennai.

When will the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AFG World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.