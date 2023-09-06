Confirmation

It's provisional: England coach hints Brook's return to World Cup squad

After brilliant showing in the T20s against New Zealand, Harry Brook, who was left out of England's ODI World Cup provisional squad, has been named in the squad for the ODI series against Blackcaps

Harry Brook

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

