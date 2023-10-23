close
PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: After two back-to-back big defeats, Pakistan eye a comeback against Afghanistan in Chennai

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score ICC cricket world cup PAK vs AFG full Scorecard in Chennai

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan would look to put a good show against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is also going to be one of the match which will see new brewing rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two teams have played some thrilling matches in the past and the Afghans would look to give stiff competition on Chennai's turning track. Pakistan are expected to bring Shadab Khan in the Playing 11 in place of Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Afghanistan could bring in an extra spinner if today's Chennai wicket offer assistant to slow bowlers. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here


Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi


Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for PAK vs AFG live score and match updates...

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

