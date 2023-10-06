Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Shakib Al Hasan, Msuhfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah might be playing their last World Cup and they have the best opportunity at hand to start well as Bangladesh takes on Afghanistan in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, in a Day encounter starting 10:30 AM IST. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
Afghanistan would be looking to take inspiration from their side playing in the Asian Games which beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan to enter the final and secure a medal for themselves. Both the teams would be playing at the same time.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan playing 11
Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable:
Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have come up against each other in 15 matches. The Bangla Tigers have emerged victorious in nine of those matches while Afghanistan have won six. Recent success has been in favour of Afghanistan.
Total matches played: 15
Bangladesh won: 09
Afghanistan won: 06
No result: 00
Tied- 00
BAN vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team
Bangladesh Squad for ODI World Cup
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan Squad for World Cup
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details
When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
What is the venue of the BAN vs AFG World Cup match?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.
When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.
What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?
The World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 10:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match?
Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG World Cup match in India for free?
Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.