close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

SA vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: de Kock stars in big win for Proteas

ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights: Century from de Kock (174) and fifties from Markram (60) and Klaasen (90) nullified Mahmadullah's ton as Proteas beat the Tigers by 149 runs

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was the highlight of South AFrica's win over Bangladesh in an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

South Africa smashed Bangladesh by 149 runs on Wednesday, October 24 in a match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas continued their winning momentum thanks to a big hundred by Quinton de Kock (174) and useful contributions by Heinrich Klaasen (90) and stand-in captain Aiden Markram (60). For Bangladesh. Mahmudullah hit a scintillating century as well, but no other batter got even smaller starts as they were bowled out for 233. For the Proteas, Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/62. 

Earlier South Africa scored a mammoth 382/5 in 50 overs after Markram won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Proteas, Lizaad Williams was the one change in place of Lungi Ngidi who suffered some shoulder issues. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib replaced Towhid Hridoy. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Bangladesh Playing 11 

South Africa Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

Bangladesh Playing 11

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

South Africa vs Bangladesh TOSS

The coin flip between South Africa and Bangladesh fell in favour of Aiden Markram who decided to bat first. 
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. 

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs BAN 

Fans can watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match live stream at Disney+Hotstar. 

Stay tuned for SA vs BAN Highlights

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa cricket team Bangladesh cricket team cricket world cup Shakib AL Hasan Star Sports Aiden Markram Hotstar Wankhede Stadium

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon