SA vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: de Kock stars in big win for Proteas

South Africa smashed Bangladesh by 149 runs on Wednesday, October 24 in a match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas continued their winning momentum thanks to a big hundred by Quinton de Kock (174) and useful contributions by Heinrich Klaasen (90) and stand-in captain Aiden Markram (60). For Bangladesh. Mahmudullah hit a scintillating century as well, but no other batter got even smaller starts as they were bowled out for 233. For the Proteas, Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/62.

Earlier South Africa scored a mammoth 382/5 in 50 overs after Markram won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Proteas, Lizaad Williams was the one change in place of Lungi Ngidi who suffered some shoulder issues. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib replaced Towhid Hridoy.