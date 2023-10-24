SA vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: de Kock stars in big win for Proteas
ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights: Century from de Kock (174) and fifties from Markram (60) and Klaasen (90) nullified Mahmadullah's ton as Proteas beat the Tigers by 149 runs
BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa smashed Bangladesh by 149 runs on Wednesday, October 24 in a match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas continued their winning momentum thanks to a big hundred by Quinton de Kock (174) and useful contributions by Heinrich Klaasen (90) and stand-in captain Aiden Markram (60). For Bangladesh. Mahmudullah hit a scintillating century as well, but no other batter got even smaller starts as they were bowled out for 233. For the Proteas, Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/62.
Earlier South Africa scored a mammoth 382/5 in 50 overs after Markram won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Proteas, Lizaad Williams was the one change in place of Lungi Ngidi who suffered some shoulder issues. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib replaced Towhid Hridoy.
Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Bangladesh Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams
Bangladesh Playing 11
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa vs Bangladesh TOSS
The coin flip between South Africa and Bangladesh fell in favour of Aiden Markram who decided to bat first.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa cricket team Bangladesh cricket team cricket world cup Shakib AL Hasan Star Sports Aiden Markram Hotstar Wankhede Stadium
First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 12:12 PM IST