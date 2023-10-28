World Cup 2023: Akram, Moin lash out at Pak head coach after losing vs SA

Pakistan are all and out of the semifinal race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after losing against South Africa in a thriller. Legendary Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Moin Khan lashed out at Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur for not staying with the team as a director of cricket.





Arthur faced criticism from former Pakistani cricketers after he made a remark in a post-match press conference on Friday.

"We need to have a look at the holes we have within our team. We need to start improving in a lot of areas and we've got to go home and finish this tournament with three victories. That's what I do know. Every day we'll be trying and we'll be striving to do that," he said after losing the must-win game against South Africa by one wicket. The defeat means Pakistan have to depend on the results of other teams even if they win the remaining three games.





Commenting on Arthur's remark, Akram said in A Sports Show that one can't fill in the holes in the teams by living in England.

Moin elaborated on Akram's comment, saying Arthur joined the Pakistani team just two ahead of the World Cup while he was with the team only for three days during the Asia Cup.



Notably, Arthur has been coaching the Pakistani players via zoom call and never visited Pakistan during the current stint as director of cricket.