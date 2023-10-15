close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Target was 280-290 before collapse, says Babar

Captain Babar Azam rued Pakistan's batting collapse after his side suffered a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the World Cup

Babar Azam

Babar Azam

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Captain Babar Azam rued Pakistan's batting collapse after his side suffered a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the World Cup.
India dominated with the bat and ball in the marquee encounter. India had also scored a comprehensive win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last month.
Babar Azam (50), and Mohammad Riawan (49), stepped up for Pakistan but the team lost eight wickets for 36 runs and collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out.
"We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball," Babar said in a post-match presentation on Saturday.
Pakistan skipper praised India captain who scored a magnificent 86 of 63 balls with the help of six boundaries and six maximum.
"The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen."
Coming to the match, Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total.
Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings.
Shubman was out on Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling and the hope his wicket may have generated among Pakistan fans was short-lived.
Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who was smooth in his power hitting. Kohli also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay.
Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough.
The sea of Indian fans, many of them dressed in blue, cheered and waved as Indian batsmen struck in the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.
Rohit fell short of his well-deserved century by 14 runs. Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night with Rohit walked back to the pavilion with a score of 86.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Babar backs team's experience in Lanka to do well

Gill breaks the long-standing record of Babar Azam against WI in 2nd ODI

ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: Here's what Babar said on Rizwan's pro-Gaza tweet

World Cup 2023: SL captain Shanaka ruled out, Karunaratne named replacement

World Cup 2023: England's Joe Root offers update on all-rounder Ben Stokes

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

World Cup ENG vs AFG Preview: England will look to better net run rate

IND vs PAK: Pakistan team director Arthur slams BCCI after Ahmedabad clash

In his well-paced innings, Rohit crossed the milestone of 300 ODI sixes which have come in 254 matches. With 351 sixes in 308 games, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi leads the tally, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle hammered 331 maximums in 301 encounters.
After Rohit's departure, Shreyas 53* and KL 19* guided India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory to make it 8-0 in the World Cup between the two arch-rivals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team India cricket team India vs Pakistan cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon