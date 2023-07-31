India lost an ODI against West Indies after six years, here in Barbados, in the second ODI played between the two nations. India lost the match despite getting a 91-run partnership for the first wicket between opening pair Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Ishan emerged as the top run scorer for team India, and he scored two consecutive half-centuries.While his counterpart, Shubman Gill seemed out of form throughout the series. In the second ODI against the Caribbeans, Gill managed to get a good start but failed to convert the start into a big score.Also Read: Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC titleGill broke Babar Azam's recordThough Gill scored only 34 runs in the second ODI, the score was enough to break the Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam's record of scoring the most runs after 26 international ODIs. After 26 innings in the 50-over format, Babar had scored 1322 runs, while the Indian youngster scored 1352 runs in the same innings with an average of 61.45.Most runs after 26 ODI inningsShubman Gill : 1352 RunsBabar Azam : 1322 RunsJonathan Trott : 1303 RunsFakhar Zaman : 1275 RunsRassie van der Dussen : 1267 RunsAlso Read: Indian coach Rahul Dravid calls retiring Stuart Broad a special cricketerIndia Lost an ODI against West IndiesThe Indian team was all-out at 181 runs against West Indies despite getting a 90-run partnership for the first wicket. West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.West Indies managed to chase down the score in just 36.4 overs. Carribean captain Shai Hope played the anchor role with his 63 runs in 80 deliveries. West Indies have now levelled the three-match series, and got themselves a chance to fight in the final ODI scheduled to play on August 1.Also Read: Size matters! Why Suryakumar wore Samson's jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI?