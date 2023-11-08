Sensex (0.05%)
World Cup 2023: SLC invites retired judges to form independent committee

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) invited retired Supreme Court judges, who were part of an interim seven-member committee formed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to form an independent committee

Sri Lanka cricket team

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday invited retired Supreme Court judges, who were part of interim seven-member committee formed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to form an independent committee.
"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," SLC said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In line with this commitment, SLC has taken a proactive step to invite respected individuals appointed by the Minister of Sports through a recent gazette notification to form an independent committee."

The committee will consist of retired Supreme Court judges -- SI Imam and Rohini Marasinghe and Irangani Perera, retired High Court judge.
The mandate of this committee will be to inquire into and recommend appropriate action in relation to the references contained in the Audit Report dated September 11, 2023, issued by the Auditor.
"Making recommendations and formulating strategic actions to ensure the prevention of corruption, malpractices, irregularities, misconduct, and failures as referred to in the aforementioned Audit Report," it said.
Following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup, the government had dismissed the SLC board and appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.
However, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday restored the SLC board.
"SLC believes that this initiative reflects SLC's determination to address any shortcomings or irregularities within its operations and to take necessary actions to improve transparency and integrity," the board said in its statement.
"As nominated by the Hon. Minister by his Gazette, the involvement of esteemed members who served in the judiciary further emphasises the commitment to a fair and impartial process while safeguarding the autonomy of the institution.
"We are confident that the committee will play a crucial role in ensuring that the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka is conducted with integrity, fairness, and adherence to best practices and to clear in misconception among the general public." the statement read.

"We look forward to the insights and recommendations that this committee will provide and are fully committed to taking appropriate actions based on their findings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

