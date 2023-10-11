close
Sensex (0.67%)
66521.59 + 442.23
Nifty (0.60%)
19808.90 + 119.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
5956.40 + 76.95
Nifty Midcap (0.91%)
40652.35 + 366.85
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44485.15 + 125.00
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN

Shakib was confident that his team would stage a comeback in the tournament

Jos Buttler, Shakib Al Hasan

England's captain Jos Buttler and Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan at the toss during the ICC Men's World Cup match (Photo: PTI)

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After suffering a heavy defeat against England, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that losing wickets early in their run-chase against the defending champions did not help the Tigers in the run chase.
Dawid Malan's blitz of 140 and Joe Root's 80 followed by Reece Topley's four-wicket haul powered England to 137 runs triumph against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
Shakib was confident that his team would stage a comeback in the tournament.
"We have to move on and we have some tough matches coming up. We cannot be bogged down. We have to move on and think about all the positives we have been doing," Shakib Al Hasan said during the post-match presentation.
Shakib stated that the bowlers failed to work on their plan that powered England to a huge target of 364/9 in 50 overs. After conceding 364 in the first innings, the Bangladesh batting fell apart, barring some brave batting from Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.
"Was a good toss to win, was colder weather then. There was some rain last night. We did not start well, the first ten overs especially. When you give them a sniff they always come hard at us. We came back strongly. But it was a little too late. When you lose four early wickets in ten overs, you are not going to get 350. We had a very good plan, but we couldn't execute it. We were here and there," he added.
"First five six overs the ball l was swinging nicely. That's when the momentum went to the England side. We restricted them. Here 320-330 you fancy your chances which we couldn't get. The long tournament," said the Bangladesh captain.
Coming to the match, England put their foot on the pedal and put up an aggressive showing at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala as Dawid Malan played a blistering knock of 140 runs while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed half-centuries.
Later in the second innings, Reece Topley was the destroyer-in-chief with an outstanding 4/43 in his spell of 10 overs against Bangladesh.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ICC World Cup BAN vs AFG: Shakib happy with allrounders' effort in easy win

World Cup: ICC fines Bangladesh team for slow over-rate against England

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

World Cup: Always proud when you perform like that - Rizwan after win vs SL

World Cup: ICC fines Bangladesh team for slow over-rate against England

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India not tempted to play KL Rahul at number 4

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Shakib AL Hasan England VS Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG Playing 11

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon