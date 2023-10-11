World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN

After suffering a heavy defeat against England, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that losing wickets early in their run-chase against the defending champions did not help the Tigers in the run chase.

Dawid Malan's blitz of 140 and Joe Root's 80 followed by Reece Topley's four-wicket haul powered England to 137 runs triumph against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Shakib was confident that his team would stage a comeback in the tournament.

"We have to move on and we have some tough matches coming up. We cannot be bogged down. We have to move on and think about all the positives we have been doing," Shakib Al Hasan said during the post-match presentation.

Shakib stated that the bowlers failed to work on their plan that powered England to a huge target of 364/9 in 50 overs. After conceding 364 in the first innings, the Bangladesh batting fell apart, barring some brave batting from Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.

"Was a good toss to win, was colder weather then. There was some rain last night. We did not start well, the first ten overs especially. When you give them a sniff they always come hard at us. We came back strongly. But it was a little too late. When you lose four early wickets in ten overs, you are not going to get 350. We had a very good plan, but we couldn't execute it. We were here and there," he added.

"First five six overs the ball l was swinging nicely. That's when the momentum went to the England side. We restricted them. Here 320-330 you fancy your chances which we couldn't get. The long tournament," said the Bangladesh captain.

Coming to the match, England put their foot on the pedal and put up an aggressive showing at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala as Dawid Malan played a blistering knock of 140 runs while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed half-centuries.

Later in the second innings, Reece Topley was the destroyer-in-chief with an outstanding 4/43 in his spell of 10 overs against Bangladesh.

