World Cup: Shastri, Sandeep Patil back Tilak Varma for Indian middle-order

Former stars Ravi Shastri and Sandeep Patil on Friday batted for the inclusion of the talented Tilak Varma in India's middle-order for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The mega event will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Shastri said the 20-year-old Varma is at an advantageous position because he is a left-hander.

Speaking on Star Sports, Shastri said, "I'm very impressed with Tilak Varma. Very, very impressed. And I want a left-hander. So, if I'm looking for a left-hander in the middle order, like Yuvraj Singh and before that was Suresh Raina at five, I would really look in that direction (of Varma).

"Sandy (Sandip) and MSK (Prasad) have been selectors, and if I was a selector along with my panel, I would be looking at that current form, looking at how he's getting his runs.

"So, when I look at the way he has got his runs over the last three months, whether it was for Mumbai Indians, for India, whether it was handling pressure, opposition, or different situations of the game, he has ticked all the boxes for someone so young," said Shastri.

Also Read IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup The Tilak Varma question: Ashwin, Jaffer want him Indian team for World Cup WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma calls skipper Rohit Sharma his inspiration Tilak wants to remember Pollard's advice ahead of his maiden India tour Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan best for middle-order, feels Saba Karim IND vs IRE: Bumrah kept thinking about World Cup prep throughout injury World Cup: New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs for preparations IND, PAK will struggle to match power hitting skills of other teams: Latif World Cup: Ravi Shastri bats for three left-handers in India's middle-order

Varma impressed everyone with his fine performances during his debut international series against the West Indies recently, scoring well in all the three T20I matches.

"When it comes to shot selection, when it comes to the range of shots, the ability to be unorthodox, he (Varma) has everything.

"So I'll be looking at him very closely because he is hot at the moment, his mindset, his confidence, he understands situations, which is for me the most important thing," the former India coach added.

Shastri's 1983 World Cup-winning teammate Patil, who turned 67 this day, spoke highly about Varma, also bringing Suryakumar Yadav into the equation.

"100 per cent (India should hand ODI debut to Tilak Varma) I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav," Patil said.

"Who will be in the playing XI can be decided after looking at the balance and the opposition. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will both be in my team," he added.

On Wednesday, Shastri had said he would include three left-handed batters in the top seven to bolster India's middle-order ahead of the Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup.