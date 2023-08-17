Confirmation

World Cup: New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs for preparations

New Zealand will tour Bangladesh for the first time in 10 years when they travel to the country for a split ODI and Test series in September and November

New Zealand team

New Zealand team (Photo: Kane Williamson instagram)

ReutersPress Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
New Zealand will tour Bangladesh for the first time in 10 years, when they travel to the country for a split ODI and Test series in September and November.
The three-match ODI series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.
The World Cup begins with last edition's runners-up New Zealand taking on defending champions England in Ahmedabad in a repeat of the 2019 final.
Bangladesh begin their World Cup journey against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.
As per the itinerary unveiled by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday, the tour is set to commence on September 21. All three ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The Test series is scheduled to start in late November following the conclusion of the World Cup. The venues for both Tests will be announced later.

The second leg of the tour will be part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The red-ball clashes will take place after the World Cup.
The Black Caps last toured the country in 2013 for a full series. The two-match Test series was drawn, while Bangladesh secured a 3-0 win in the three-match ODI series. The Kiwis ended their tour, winning the one-off T20I.
NZ tour of Bangladesh

=====================

1st ODI: September 21, 2nd ODI: September 23, 3rd ODI: September 26 (All matches in Mirpur)

1st Test: November 28-December 2; 2nd Test: December 6-10 (Venues to be decided).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

