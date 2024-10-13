Counting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue

Alcohol prohibition has been a contentious issue in India. Barring Gujarat, and to some extent Bihar, where the ban on liquor has been in place for nine years, a few states have attempted to enforce it but failed.



In the past, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh also imposed a ban on alcohol.



In Haryana, the ban lasted for 21 months, from July 1996, before being lifted by the same coalition that had imposed it — the Bansi Lal-led Haryana Vikas Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.



In Andhra Pradesh, the ban was in effect for a little over 26