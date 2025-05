In 2024, the Indian economy stood moderately behind the world’s fourth-largest economy — Japan — by $11.8 billion.

ALSO READ: India's GDP expands 7.4% in Q4 to meet FY25 growth estimates of 6.5% A few years ago, India overtook the UK to become the fifth largest, and is now well on its way to rise to the fourth spot in the list of the top 10 largest economies in the world by overtaking Japan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released in April, had said that India is expected to be the