Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Telangana slips into deflation, Andhra sees flat prices

Datanomics: Telangana slips into deflation, Andhra sees flat prices

Though Telangana saw deflation in June, this was not the first time. Around six and a half year ago, it witnessed deflation for two consecutive months of December and January

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin
premium

In June, inflation veered around the lower range of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate of 2-6 per cent at the national level — the lowest in around six and a half years.

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumers in Telangana may be a happier lot with the state witnessing a fall in retail prices in June year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The situation is similar in Andhra Pradesh, which saw prices staying flat in the same month. However, if this becomes a trend in the coming months, it could cause concern among producers. While both rural and urban areas in Telangana saw consumer price index (CPI)-based deflation in June at 1.45 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively, only rural Andhra witnessed negative inflation at 0.55 per cent. Urban areas had 1.06 per cent inflation.
 
Telangana’s deflation at 0.93% 
This
Topics : Telangana deflation Andhra Pradesh Retail Industry Consumer Price Index CPI Inflation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon