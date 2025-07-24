Datanomics: Telangana slips into deflation, Andhra sees flat prices

Consumers in Telangana may be a happier lot with the state witnessing a fall in retail prices in June year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The situation is similar in Andhra Pradesh, which saw prices staying flat in the same month. However, if this becomes a trend in the coming months, it could cause concern among producers. While both rural and urban areas in Telangana saw consumer price index (CPI)-based deflation in June at 1.45 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively, only rural Andhra witnessed negative inflation at 0.55 per cent. Urban areas had 1.06 per cent inflation.

Telangana’s deflation at 0.93%

This