Economic growth could be quite close to eight per cent during the first quarter of the current financial year, as projected by the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC). The gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at 13.1 per cent in the first quarter and 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Various analysts that Business Standard spoke to put GDP growth in the range of 7 to 8.5 per cent for Q1 of FY24.