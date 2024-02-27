IAS officer to constable: Govt training for employees has hits and misses

The one thing Mission Karmayogi is not is to cut the power of the IAS over the civil administration of the country

“You will be surprised to know the government has over a thousand training institutions for (its) employees. This is the first time a rating exercise has begun with them,” Praveen Singh Pardeshi, member (administration) at the Capacity Building Commission, told this correspondent.

The Mission Karmayogi is meant for government employees and the Capacity Building Commission is almost like its regulator. Four years into the mission as this government’s term ends, is a good time for stock taking.

It started with meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first term from 2010 to 2014 held with batches of India government officers who had