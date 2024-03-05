Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Next big reform in Indian insurance will be indemnity cover for shipping

Amendment to have such a facility could be part of new government's early legislative agenda

Shipping industry
Premium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a shipping conclave in Mumbai last year that India needs to have a P&I facility

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
The Insurance Act will have to be amended to make room for an Indian protection and indemnity facility (P&I) for shipping companies in the country, an expert committee set up by the finance ministry has said.

The Act does not have any provision for entities like mutual insurance associations to operate in the sector. “This (amendment in the Act) also means the new line of business will have to wait for the formation of a new government after the general elections,” said a government source aware of the developments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a shipping conclave in Mumbai last year that

Also Read

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Irdai proposes revising coverage across sectors to secure insurance for all

Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

At Rs 11 trillion, fiscal deficit narrows to 64% of revised estimates

Three out of five large economies recorded slow growth, shows data

IAS officer to constable: Govt training for employees has hits and misses

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Demand, production of protein, veggies may remain in balance: Survey

Topics : insurance plans Insurance coverage Shipping industry Shipping firms GIFT City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon