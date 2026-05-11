Statsguru: Big welfare promises confront strained state economies
Welfare promises dominate politics even as several states face rising fiscal stress and uneven economic capacity
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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The election results across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu , West Bengal and Puducherry have brought welfare-heavy manifestos back into focus. While winning parties promised welfare expansion, the economic and fiscal positions of these states vary, shaping their capacity to deliver on these commitments.
Topics : StatsGuru Indian Economy state finances