Will India reassess its position on China-backed Asian trade bloc RCEP?

India is keeping a watchful eye on its neighbour countries’ recent deliberations to join the China-backed Asian trade bloc, Regional Comprehensive Economic Part­nership (RCEP), although the government is yet to “re-evaluate” the position it took four years ago.



Sri Lanka in August applied to join the free trade agreement (FTA). Bangladesh, too, has begun discussions to join the RCEP but will take a final decision after the general elections scheduled to be held on January 7.



By joining the RCEP, Sri Lanka hopes to get preferential access for its exports, improve connectivity in the region, and attract investments, as it looks to rebuild its wobbling economy. Bangladesh, for its part, is eyeing new FTAs in its efforts to rise above