Will India reassess its position on China-backed Asian trade bloc RCEP?

However, that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are veering towards the RCEP compounds an already complex situation for India

china
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of other participating nations at a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in 2019. Four years ago, India walked away from the trade pact at the last minute, stating that it was not a balanced agr

Shreya Nandi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
India is keeping a watchful eye on its neighbour countries’ recent deliberations to join the China-backed Asian trade bloc, Regional Comprehensive Economic Part­nership (RCEP), although the government is yet to “re-evaluate” the position it took four years ago.
 
Sri Lanka in August applied to join the free trade agreement (FTA). Bangladesh, too, has begun discussions to join the RCEP but will take a final decision after the general elections scheduled to be held on January 7.
 
By joining the RCEP, Sri Lanka hopes to get preferential access for its exports, improve connectivity in the region, and attract investments, as it looks to rebuild its wobbling economy. Bangladesh, for its part, is eyeing new FTAs in its efforts to rise above

Topics : RCEP China economy Asian economy Trade talks RCEP deal

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

