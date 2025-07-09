Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese techies' exit likely to hamper India's smartphone export success

This comes after Beijing verbally asked regulatory authorities and local governments to curb technology transfers and movement of technicians to other countries

India’s share in US’ smartphone imports rose from 1.77 per cent in 2022 to 13.58 per cent in 2024.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Recent reports of Chinese engineers and technicians being asked to leave the manufacturing facilities of Apple's iPhone in India have raised fears about its effect on production and export capacity of made-in-India smartphones. This comes after Beijing verbally asked regulatory authorities and local governments to curb technology transfers and movement of technicians to other countries in a bid to prevent the companies from shifting their manufacturing base elsewhere. Earlier, India’s commanding success at smartphone exports reached new heights in FY25, with exports worth $24.13 billion in FY25 – 55 per cent more than what it exported in FY24. 
Topics : Apple iPhone India smartphone market smartphone industry Engineers China
