India's COP30 priorities: Finance, adaptation, and fair transitions

India's COP30 priorities: Finance, adaptation, and fair transitions

UNDP India's Ashish Chaturvedi says the country will focus on fair transitions, stronger partnerships, and climate-resilient development at the Brazil summit

Ashish Chaturvedi, Head - Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP
Ashish Chaturvedi, Head - Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP

Sudheer Pal Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Brazil, India will likely focus on climate finance, climate adaptation, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, says Ashish Chaturvedi, head of action for climate and environment at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India. In an email interaction with Sudheer Pal Singh, he elaborates on the country’s priorities and strategies. Edited excerpts:
 
What are India’s key priorities at COP30, and what outcomes is the country aiming for? 
At COP30, India will likely place climate finance and climate adaptation at the centre of
