Home / Economy / Interviews / Job transition with AI will not be as dramatic as feared: Susan Athey

Job transition with AI will not be as dramatic as feared: Susan Athey

Susan Athey talks about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce and the economy and how interoperability is important for competition in the digital space

Susan Athey, professor of economics of technology at Stanford University
Ruchika ChitravanshiAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Susan Athey, professor of economics of technology at Stanford University, talks about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce and the economy and how interoperability is important for competition in the digital space, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi. Edited excerpts: 
 
Do we expect AI adoption to outpace earlier technologies like personal computers, or will regulatory, infrastructure and trust bottlenecks slow its adoption? 
 
I don't think there's a single answer. Some uses have low adoption costs and will go quickly. Using ChatGPT on a browser is very easy to access. For
