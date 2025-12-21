Job transition with AI will not be as dramatic as feared: Susan Athey

Susan Athey, professor of economics of technology at Stanford University, talks about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce and the economy and how interoperability is important for competition in the digital space, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Do we expect AI adoption to outpace earlier technologies like personal computers, or will regulatory, infrastructure and trust bottlenecks slow its adoption?

I don't think there's a single answer. Some uses have low adoption costs and will go quickly. Using ChatGPT on a browser is very easy to access. For