Policy easing call this cycle to be more data-dependent: MPC member Saugata

Of the six members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), only Saugata Bhattacharya voted for a 25 basis point rate cut in the June policy, with the other members weighing in in favour of 50 basis points. Bhattacharya, in an interview on the phone with Manojit Saha, says action on rates will be based on incoming data, given the elevated levels of uncertainties. Edited excerpts:

You talked about uncertainties while voting for a small rate cut. Now the West Asia crisis has escalated. How do you see the dramatic escalation of conflict and its impact