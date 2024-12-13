RBI has a tough balancing act to do: Ficci's Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice-president and managing director of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Emami, took over as president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) last month. In a wide-ranging interview with Akshara Srivastava and Asit Ranjan Mishra, Agarwal shows confidence of a pickup in private capex and opportunities arising out of United States President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff war. Edited excerpts:

What are your key expectations from the upcoming Budget?

The government has been consistent in its approach and vision year after year from the perspective of the Budget. It should continue in this