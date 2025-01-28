Business Standard

RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

I personally feel that steps may start addressing concern only from April onwards. In two months, the banking industry, most of them, will be aggressive on the top line, K Satyanarayana Raju said

K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive, Canara Bank
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Jan 28 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, said K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. Edited excerpts: 
What are the implications of the RBI’s move on the system and your bank?
 
The deposit rates may come down slowly.  They are injecting Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches.  We expect that some softness may happen. But, if it happens before March or not, again, is a question. The reason is most of the banks may focus on top line growth.
