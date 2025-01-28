RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

The Reserve Bank of India’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, said K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. Edited excerpts:

What are the implications of the RBI’s move on the system and your bank?

The deposit rates may come down slowly. They are injecting Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches. We expect that some softness may happen. But, if it happens before March or not, again, is a question. The reason is most of the banks may focus on top line growth.