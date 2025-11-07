Smaller SUVs to see fastest growth after GST rate cut: Skoda's Ashish Gupta

The sub-four-metre SUV segment will continue to see the fastest growth following the recent GST rate cut as that is where the heart of the Indian economy and affordability lies, said Ashish Gupta, Škoda Auto India brand director, on Thursday.

The share of the small SUV segment in overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales was already the largest even before the cut in the Goods and Services Tax, accounting for 26-28 per cent of the car market. “With the GST rate cuts, the biggest advantage is in the sub-4-metre segment,” he told ‘Business Standard’ in an interview in New Delhi.

