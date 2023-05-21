close

558,000 homes to be completed in 2023 across top 7 cities: Anarock report

NCR's estimated unit completions for CY23 account for 30% of the year's delivery pipeline. Mumbai Metropolitan Region followed NCR with a 24% share

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
While 2022 set a new benchmark in residential sales, calendar year 2023 (CY23) is likely to be a record year for project completions, with developers expected to complete almost 558,000 homes across seven major cities, up 39 per cent over CY22, says a report by Anarock.
In the calendar year 2022 (CY22), around 402,000 units were scheduled to be completed.
Anarock data shows that National Capital Region (NCR), is set to lead the pack with about 170,100 units to be completed in CY23 as against 86,300 units scheduled in the previous calendar year.
First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

