Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to discuss SIR today; Aviation minister to address house
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will initiate a discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as the Opposition continues to press for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The government has instead proposed a wider discussion on election reforms, underscoring that the Election Commission functions as an independent constitutional authority. The debate is expected to continue for two days.
Later in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will brief the House on the IndiGo crisis, following his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He assured that there would be “no compromise on safety” and highlighted the stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) in place to protect passengers affected by delays and cancellations.
Naidu also cautioned that strict action will be taken against any airline failing to comply with safety and passenger welfare regulations, while reiterating the government’s commitment to fostering more competition and consumer-friendly practices in India’s rapidly growing aviation sector. On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a discussion on 'Vande Mataram' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which saw participation from all parties.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Australian delegation visits Parliament; Education minister welcome them
An Australian parliamentary delegation arrived at the Indian Parliament during the Winter Session on Tuesday, where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the visiting members.
Lok Sabha to debate electoral reforms; IndiGo crisis also on agenda
Rahul Gandhi will lead a two-day Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms as the Opposition seeks scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. The government maintains the Election Commission’s independence while calling for broader reforms. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will also address Parliament on the IndiGo disruptions, assuring no compromise on safety and warning airlines of strict action for failing passenger welfare norms.
