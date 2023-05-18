A reality check for Indian oil product exports amid international sanctions

The EU barred imports of oil products from Russia from February, so European consumers turned to China, India and Turkey among others for fuel supplies. Europe absorbed up to 20 per cent of India’s exports of clean products in volume terms in the February-mid-May period. That was 11 percentage p

It is a lucrative business, controlled largely by Reliance Industries. India earned $58 billion from exports of all petroleum products in FY23, accounting for 13 per cent of its total exports by value according to oil ministry data. The government also has its fill by way of windfall taxes on fuel exports.