Officials in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, and the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Department of Pharmaceuticals are involved in the talks, two persons aware of the matter told Business Standard. At least three senior officials of the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) — Assistant USTR Daniel Lee, Deputy Assistant USTR Andrea Boron, and Emily Ashby, director (South and Central Asia), USTR — are part of the US team.

The US embassy spokesperson in an email response said: “These engagements reflect our ongoing efforts and commitment to advancing bilateral trade discussions and strengthening the US-India economic relationship.”

An official in the commerce ministry, however, said that the talks were not part of the formal India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations.

India and the US are at an advanced stage of finalising the first phase of the BTA, which focuses mainly on trade in goods, non-tariff barriers, economic security as well as Customs and trade facilitation.

“This is largely in continuity with earlier conversations. Meetings have been lined up with officials from the DPIIT on matters such as IP. Other matters such as financial services, AI and creative economy will also be discussed,” one of the persons cited above said. The US considers the issues under discussion “non-tariff barriers” for American companies, and India needs to address them regardless of a trade deal.

For instance, the USTR has time and again flagged its concern over matters related to IP. Over the past few years, it retained India on the “Priority Watchlist”, stating that the country remained one of the world’s “most challenging” major economies with respect to protecting and enforcing IP.

According to its Special 301 report published in April, the levels of trademark counterfeiting are a problem in India.

Brand owners in America continue to report excessive delays in trademark opposition proceedings and a lack of quality in examination.

Similarly, on matters such as insurance, which comes under financial services, the American side had in the past highlighted how India did not maintain a level playing field in insurance because state-owned companies were not subject to the same law as private firms. Since the government maintains its sovereign guarantee on every policy issued by Life Insurance Corporation, which is state-owned, it gets an unfair advantage since customers choose to buy LIC policies over those offered by private insurers.

The American side is also eyeing the execution of the rules under the Insurance Laws Bill. The legislation, once implemented, will allow US insurers to establish wholly owned subsidiaries in India with greater operational control, removing the previous requirement for Indian joint-venture partners, according to another report released by the USTR.

According to trade economist Biswajit Dhar, informal talks are often more crucial because those give an opportunity to open up a lot of issues and figure out the landing zones.