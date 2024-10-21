Business Standard
Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

The project has been facing protests from the local population which fears severe ecological impact because of the construction of the dam.

Photo: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

Shreya Jai Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

With an eye on China developing a mega hydro project in the vicinity of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has accelerated the development of its colossal dam in the Siang upper valley, which will be the country’s biggest to date. The recently announced financial assistance by the Union Cabinet for hydropower (or hydel) projects is aimed at the initial project management of the Siang upper valley dam, said senior officials.

The proposed project has a three-pronged agenda — flood management, water flow correction, and power generation as a by-product. State-owned hydropower major NHPC has been entrusted with developing
