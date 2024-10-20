Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / With global oil market volatility, Reliance Industries' exports also dip

With global oil market volatility, Reliance Industries' exports also dip

RIL's exports are at a five-quarter low in value terms, and a 15-quarter low as share in O2C revenues

Reliance Industries Limited
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global oil market has been volatile ever since the pandemic, with multiple geopolitical tensions in quick succession.

Reflective of this, Reliance Industries’ (RIL) exports in the latest quarter has hit multi-quarter lows, both in terms of absolute value and as a share in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) revenue.

In the September-2024 ended quarter, RIL reported exports worth Rs 70,631.00 crore. This, the company, said is 16 per cent lower from a year ago. Data collated by Business Standard from past disclosures shows RIL’s Q2 exports are now at a five-quarter low.

An email query sent to Reliance Industries remained unanswered.

“RIL
Topics : Reliance Industries oil market Petrochemicals industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon